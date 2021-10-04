By Nick Stoico, Globe Correspondent.

Members of the Haitian community and supporters rally outside of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Mattapan, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 to ask Biden administration to stop deportation of Haitians in Texas back to Haiti.GRETCHEN ERTL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered near the stone steps of a Mattapan church Sunday afternoon and called on the Biden administration to end the deportation of Haitian immigrants fleeing turmoil in the country that has been devastated by hurricanes, earthquakes, and the assassination of its president over the summer.

The rally, organized by Haitian Americans United and its partner organizations, brought together faith leaders, advocates, local politicians, and community members who are working to support Haitian immigrants seeking a better life in the United States.

“Today is a call to action, not only to ask the Biden administration to stop the deportations, but for all of you here to be an ambassador and to tell the stories of people who are here with us,” Geralde Gabeau, executive director of the Immigrant Family Services Institute, told the crowd at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church on Blue Hill Avenue.

Gabeau called for people to open their doors, their churches, their businesses to help the new arrivals who are trying to make sense of the immigration process and eventually become legal citizens. Many, she said, speak no English.