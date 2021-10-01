Brian A. Nichols, shown here in a file photo from 2017, was recently confirmed as Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere.

Martin Mejia

Two American diplomats headed to Haiti to meet with political actors this week, following the resignation of Special Envoy Daniel Foote.

Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, and Senior Director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, planned to discuss democratic elections, the response to Haitian migration, security, support and rebuilding following the Aug. 14 earthquake, and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Embassy in Port-an-Prince.

Nichols, after the visit, said in a tweet that he met with representatives from civil society, including the Montana Group, to better understand their desires for Haiti’s future.

“We support inclusive Haitian-led solutions to Haitian challenges,” Nichols said.