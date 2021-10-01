Members of the Protestant Church. Photo credit: anmwe news.

Members of the Protestant Church called on Haitians to participate in a strike on Friday to denounce a recent uptick in violence. The call follows the killing of Deacon Sylner Lafaille during a church service, local radio station Metropole reported. The deacon’s wife, Marthe Etienne, was kidnapped in the incident and is still missing.

Meanwhile, several transportation unions are set to strike on Oct. 4 in protest of a fuel shortage that is causing gas prices to skyrocket. The unions also demand action from the government following the spate of kidnappings, including that of the deacon. Read more