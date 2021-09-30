Migrants from Haiti rest in a shelter after they arrived en masse at the U.S. border and thousands of their compatriots were cleared from a frontier camp, in Monterrey, Mexico September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

By Elida Moreno for Reuters

PANAMA CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Up to 4,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, have passed through the treacherous jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama on the Colombian border as they make their way north to the United States, two Panamanian government sources said.

An impromptu camp arose in recent weeks on the U.S.-Mexican border that included Haitians, adding to President Joe Biden’s migration policy headaches. At its peak on Sept. 18 there were some 15,000 people there as Haitians flee economic, political and social chaos in their homeland.

The camp was cleared of thousands of Haitians by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico.

Between 3,500 to 4,000 migrants are passing through migration reception stations in Darien and Chiriqui, said a source with Panama's security ministry, who requested anonymity. The group includes Cubans and other nationalities, the source said.