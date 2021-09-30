Less than a week after federal authorities cleared the migrant camp underneath the International Bridge in Del Rio, more than 800 Haitians from that encampment were quarantined in an El Paso motel. They lacked adequate access to food, medical care and other necessities, according to a source who visited the motel.

News of the migrants at the motel comes as Haitian-Americans voice concerns about locating Haitians who crossed the border into the United States this month and were in federal custody. Multiple people interviewed for this story voiced concerns about potential immigration consequences for migrants if the news became public.

A front desk attendant at the Superlodge Motel in El Paso told The Haitian Times via phone Wednesday that Haitians were occupying rooms on the premises. The employee, who identified herself as Evelyn Leyda, said city officials brought the migrants to the motel. She said she could not share further details about their conditions.

