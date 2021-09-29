Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), which was appointed by former president Jovenel Moïse to carry out a controversial referendum for a new constitution and organize general elections, local daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

The announcement was made public Monday in a decree that referred to article 14 of the Political Accord for Peaceful and Effective Governance. It was signed by Henry and numerous political parties and civil society organizations that opposed the administration of Moise. Article 14 mandates that one week after the installation of a new ministerial cabinet, an electoral body should be created with representatives from the country’s many sectors.

“The electoral council would be replaced by another one that will be more consensual and one that will be accepted by all of society,” Henry said in a tweet. Read more