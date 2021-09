The Haitian Pastors Conference (COPAH) called on Haitian authorities to end gang violence across the country following the killing of a deacon last week, local daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

On Sept. 26, Deacon Sylner Lafaille was killed during a church service. Lafaille’s wife, Marthe Etienne, was also kidnapped during the incident.

COPAH said it is alarmed by the increase in violence and kidnappings around the country.