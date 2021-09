Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Photo credit: Outre-mer la 1ère.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry postponed the launch of the Political Accord for Peaceful and Effective Governance of the Interim Period citing logistical reasons, local press reported. The ceremony was to be held Sept. 24 at Le Ritz Kinam Hotel in Petion-Ville.

The agreement, which was signed by political parties that opposed the Moïse administration on Sept. 11, is meant to ensure that those involved have a say in Haiti’s future political plan.

A new launch date has not been set.