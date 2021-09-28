New York City has started a series of events to offer $100 to people who are getting their first Covid-19 vaccine dose last week at Ss. Joachim & Anne Parish and Wayanda Park in cooperation with NYC Health+ Hospitals.

There are two remaining days available, Wednesday and Sunday.

Anyone age 18 or older getting their first shot of Johnson and Johnson at this location will get a $100 pre-paid debit card or gift card of their choice. People between 12 and 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent, or a guardian, while 16-17-year-olds must have a note from a parent or a guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine and get the $100 reward.

Everyone can get a free vaccine free regardless of immigration or documentation status, language spoken, or health insurance status. People’s information will be kept private and will not affect their immigration status. People can also book an at-home appointment and they will still get $100 for their first shot.

If someone is immunocompromised and already received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the second dose over 28 days ago, that person can get the booster Pfizer dose. No medical documentation is needed other than the vaccination card showing the two previous Pfizer doses.

Here’s where and when you can get $100 with the Covid-19 vaccines:

Date: Wednesday 9/29, and Sunday 10/3

Time: 8am-6pm

Location: Ss. Joachim & Anne Parish and Wayanda Park, near the parking lot at 105th Ave. & 217th Lane

Address: 21827 Hollis Ave, Queens, NY 11429

For more info about the Covid-19 vaccine incentives, visit: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/vaccines/vaccine-incentives.page