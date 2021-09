Pesident of Haitian Bar Association Marie Suzy Legros

Marie Suzy Legros was elected president of the Port-au-Prince Bar Association on Sept. 24 by an overwhelming majority, easily triumphing over her rival, Jacquenet Oxilus.

Legros was originally appointed to the role following the death of predecessor Monferrier Dorval, a constitutional expert who was murdered in August 2020, after calling for changes to the Haitian constitution. Her selection made the attorney the first woman to be in that role.