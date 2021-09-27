Haitian asylum seekers arriving to Haiti after being deported by Biden administration. Photo credit: miami herald.

UNICEF​​ is concerned about the living conditions of Haitians expelled from the Mexican-American border to Haiti, more than two-thirds of whom are thought to be women and children. According to data collected in Haiti and Mexico, many of the children under the age of 10 were born abroad or spent most of their lives outside Haiti.

“Haiti suffers from a triple tragedy of natural disasters, gang violence and the covid pandemic,” said Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF.

In response to the crisis, the organization said it will provide psychosocial support, protection services and educational materials. Read more