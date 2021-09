Mexican soldiers transporting humanitarian aid to Haiti last month after the earthquake. Photo credit: Mexico Daily News.

The Mexican Embassy in Haiti donated 2,000 tons of humanitarian aid to help those affected by the Aug. 14 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 12,000. The emergency aid consists of medical equipment, food, water, clothing and the equipment for a field hospital that can accommodate a 20-member medical team. Read more