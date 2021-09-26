Haitian asylum seekers who leave the encampment area in Del Rio, Texas, might take a bus to the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Service Center in Houston, Texas. The center, set up in 1992, functions as a transitional space for migrants to get rest, food, new clothes, a haircut and help sorting out their next steps. At any given time, the Center was holding 300 asylum seekers approximately, but as the number of asylum seekers coming from Del Rio, Texas dwindled so the population at the Center. On Sept 25, 2021 the Haitian Times visited the Center, where mostly Haitian volunteers from various cities in the United States, arrived to help their compatriots passing through the Center. Here are some of the images from that visit.

A man from Florida sorts through clothing items he brought to donate to NACC for Haitian migrants. Photo by Leonardo March.

The area set up for lunch at the NACC shelter. Photo by Leonardo March.

A Haitian mother at the NACC fits a pair of shoes on her daughter. The Center offers clothing items, backpacks and shoes to those in need. Photo by Leonardo March.

An asylum seeker strolls past the cargo area. Photo by Leonardo March.

NACC volunteers listen to an orientation talk by a lawyer from Haitian American Lawyers Association of Georgia. Photo by Leonardo March.

Sandina Joseph, from Atlanta, Georgia, organizes the beauty station where many of the asylum seekers had their hair styled. Photo by Leonardo March.

A sign customized for the Creole-speaking population at the center. Photo by Leonardo March.

Barcley Cadet (left with black vest), from Houston, Texas gives a haircut to a Haitian asylum seeker in the men’s personal care section. Photo by Leonardo March.