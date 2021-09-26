Haitian asylum seekers who leave the encampment area in Del Rio, Texas, might take a bus to the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Service Center in Houston, Texas. The center, set up in 1992, functions as a transitional space for migrants to get rest, food, new clothes, a haircut and help sorting out their next steps. At any given time, the Center was holding 300 asylum seekers approximately, but as the number of asylum seekers coming from Del Rio, Texas dwindled so the population at the Center. On Sept 25, 2021 the Haitian Times visited the Center, where mostly Haitian volunteers from various cities in the United States, arrived to help their compatriots passing through the Center. Here are some of the images from that visit.
