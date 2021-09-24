The United States has donated four field hospitals to Haiti to support the health systems of communities. Photo credit: Metropole.

The United States has donated four field hospitals to Haiti, according to Port-au-Prince-based radio station Metropole. The official handover ceremony of the hospitals was held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Civil Protection Administration in Tabarre, a suburb of the capital.

“With this donation, the mobile hospitals will support the health systems of communities if they are overwhelmed by cases of illnesses like COVID-19 or other scenarios of mass injury, like the August 14, 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit southwestern Haiti,” said U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Michele J. Sison.

The field hospitals were purchased as part of the U.S. military’s ongoing COVID-19 assistance to countries in the Americas and the Caribbean. Each field hospital can accommodate up to 40 patients. Read more