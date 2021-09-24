Angry people during a protest in Port-au-Prince.Photo credit: Vatican news

An armed attack that killed five people and a kidnapping triggered fiery protests around Port-au-Prince Tuesday, according to local media.

Details about the killing were not publicized in the report. The kidnapping that occurred earlier Tuesday is reportedly of local businessman Richard Jean-Pierre.

In separate protests against both crimes, residents set fire to barricades, blocking several roads in the Delmas 17 area and along Rue Nord Alexis in Lalue, another Port-au-Prince neighborhood. Read more