Haitian kids going to school. Photo credit: Dieu Nalio Chery/ AP

Schools opened Tuesday for students in seven departments around Haiti, including in the West, where Port-au-Prince is located. However, school reopening is delayed in the departments of the South, Grand’Anse and Nippes, which were devastated by the Aug. 14 7.2 magnitude earthquake. In those affected departments, schools will open for the academic year on October 4, the National Education ministry announced. Read more