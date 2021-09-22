Residents climb onto a truck loaded with relief supplies for earthquake survivors, in Vey Terre, Haiti, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Private aid and shipments from the U.S. government and others were arriving in the country’s southwestern peninsula that was struck by a 7.2 magnitude quake on Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Japan has granted 70 million JPY, about $640,000, to UNICEF for water, sanitation and hygiene services in Haiti and specifically to meet the urgent needs of earthquake-battered children and their families, according to the United Nations children’s charity.

In all, the grant is projected to benefit 60,000 people — 31,200 women and 28,800 men — in the South, Grand'Anse, and Nippes departments. It will help provide safe drinking water, critical hygiene supplies and services for earthquake-affected households and communities, with a focus on health care facilities and shelters. Prevention of COVID-19 and waterborne diseases can also be covered.