Japan has granted 70 million JPY, about $640,000, to UNICEF for water, sanitation and hygiene services in Haiti and specifically to meet the urgent needs of earthquake-battered children and their families, according to the United Nations children’s charity.
In all, the grant is projected to benefit 60,000 people — 31,200 women and 28,800 men — in the South, Grand’Anse, and Nippes departments. It will help provide safe drinking water, critical hygiene supplies and services for earthquake-affected households and communities, with a focus on health care facilities and shelters. Prevention of COVID-19 and waterborne diseases can also be covered. Read more