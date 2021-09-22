igrants cross back and forth between the United States and Mexico at the Rio Grande in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, on Thursday, Sept. 16. PHOTOGRAPH BY SERGIO FLORES, THE WASHINGTON POST VIA GETTY IMAGES

Haiti’s Ministry of Culture and Communication asked locals and social media users to show respect for the Haitian migrants being deported daily since Sunday, local Radio Métropole reported.

Ministry officials specifically asked that compatriots stop posting images that show “our repressed brothers and sisters” in a negative light because such portrayals stigmatize individual Haitians and the entire country.

Haitian government officials also said the ongoing migrant deportation crisis deserves to be addressed rapidly and that it intends to respond as effectively as possible. Read more