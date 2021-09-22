A gas station along Veterans Boulevard, Del Rio, Texas, serves several functions. While patrons buy gas, lottery tickets or have their cars serviced, hundreds of Haitians recently released from immigration authorities gather there trying to decipher the next step.
The migrants arrive after completing asylum paperwork with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection or from the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition. The latter connects migrants with relatives who will send funds for airfare or bus fare to new locations. For many migrants, it’s a long day of trying to get answers, charging their smartphones or exchanging money or information. Eventually, many find their way to a Greyhound bus, which arrives twice daily to pick up whoever has a ticket.
Related
Tips
FeedbackClose
Please send any News Tips or Feedback.
Next
Enter your email if you'd like us to contact you regarding with your feedback.