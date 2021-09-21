The back side of the residence of the Catholic bishop is damaged after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Delot Jean)The Associated Press

As Haiti officially begins the recovery phase of the Aug. 14 earthquake, its government institutions, local organizations and the diaspora must work together to help Haiti rebuild and become less dependent on foreign aid. Several grassroots leaders called for the collaboration focus during an Aug. 15 virtual forum about the earthquake response and road ahead organized by the Haitian Times.

“With our experience from 2010, Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Matthew, we know we can’t behave the same way anymore,” said Jean Pierre-Louis, founder and CEO of Capracare, a Les Cayes-based health care and education non-profit. “We have to have across-the-board collaboration and it has to involve every single person.”

Echoing the sentiments of his fellow panelists, Pierre-Louis made a plea for donors to provide a sustainable form of help that can continue long after an initial crisis emerges. He said donors should support grassroots groups on the ground regularly to help put in place infrastructure that will allow locals to respond quicker and better.

“We are 911,” Pierre-Louis said. ”It’s us that are going to respond immediately.”

One month ago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 shook the southwest region of the country, killing more than 2,200 people and leaving more than 12,000 injured. In their response, the panelists said, they are using a more efficient approach to better serve the people.

“Cash is King,” said Firmin Backer, president of Haiti Renewal Alliance. “We tell our network, we are not collecting things the country doesn’t need. [If] the item can be found in Haïti, do not collect it. Instead, let’s collect money to purchase that item in the country to not destroy the economy.”

Instead of collecting goods, the Maryland-based HRA activated the Haitian Diaspora Emergency Response Unit platform to coordinate the Haitian diaspora aid in response to disasters.

GHESKIO Centers, a healthcare organization based in Port-au-Prince, sent a team of physicians, nurses, and social workers to support its staff caring for about 3,000 patients in Les Cayes, according to the deputy director Dr. Marie-Marcelle Deschamps.

Fonkoze, a micro-finance institution led by Mabel Valdivia, opened all its branches to make sure that people who needed money were able to get cash. After the 2010 earthquake, this was a big issue because the major banks were closed for many days.

The panel participants said the ability to distribute money, quickly and transparently, were key factors in the emergency response. The funds helped families purchase much-needed items or goods based on their needs, instead of whatever NGOs thought they needed in 2010, all while supporting local vendors.

Skyler Badenoch, CEO of Hope for Haiti, said his team realized quickly how crucial cash would be to its 25 local partners, including the Haitian government. Within a week, Hope for Haiti distributed $250,000 in cash it had on hand. In the last month, it has made 1,600 cash transfers to individuals totalling $200,000 using MonCash by Digicel.

“The cash transfer has been huge for us,” said Badenoch. “To have teachers and community health workers lined up so we can fund their wallets, and [to] really flip the switch and get them the cash they need to make their own decisions — [that] seems like more of a human response.”

To watch the full conversation, visit The Haitian Times on YouTube or Facebook, where you can view participant comments and share your feedback.