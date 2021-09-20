The United States government repatriated 435 Haitian migrants from Texas via three flights that landed in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, according to Haiti’s National Office of Migrants (OMN). The landings were the first of daily flights that the U.S. says it will send to Haiti as it attempts to clear more than 12,000 Haitian migrants who have been living under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

“We have no choice at this point, but to increase repatriation flights,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a media briefing Sunday afternoon.

Mayorkas did not provide details about the flight logistics and schedules. However, officials with the Haiti-based migrants office that is meeting the repatriated haitians at the airport have told local media that three flights carrying 435 migrants are also scheduled for Monday. Beginning Tuesday, OMN expects three flights to Port-au-Prince and another three to Cap-Haitien daily.

