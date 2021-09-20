" "

Members of a rescue and protection team clean debris from a house in Les Cayes, Haiti, following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Aug.14,2021 (CNS photo/Ralph Tedy Erol, Reuters)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is now leading the overall coordination of the recovery assessment on behalf of Haiti’s government, the group said via a news release last week. UNDP will manage a variety of recovery activities, including assessments of housing, disaster risk reduction, governance, gender, environment and overall human impact as part of the Haiti Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, or PDNA, launched Aug. 31.

The United Nations, the European Union and the World Bank are supporting the PDNA, according to UNDP. The InterAmerican Development Bank, Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and Caribbean Development Bank are also providing assistance.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southern part of Haiti on Aug. 14, leaving at least 2,200 dead affecting more than 800,000 people whose homes and businesses were badly damaged or destroyed. Two days later, tropical storm Grace compounded the impact by damaging or destroying 130,000 homes.

“UNDP is committed to support Haiti’s recovery efforts and will continue to assist early and long-term recovery efforts that enhance the resilience and recovery capacities of the country” said Fernando Hiraldo, UNDP’s resident representative Resident in Haiti.