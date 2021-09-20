" "

A Haitian woman receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine at Saint-Damien hospital in Port-au-Prince, July 27, 2021. Photo Credit: Rfi/ AP – Joseph Odelyn

The Mu and Delta variants of the coronavirus have been detected in Haiti, officials with the Ministry of Public Health of the Population, known in its French acronym as MSPP, have told Le Nouvelliste. Unvaccinated people are the most exposed to these new strains, Minister Marie Greta Roy-Clément said last week.

To avoid contracting the highly contagious strain, Roy-Clément, everyone over aged 18 should seek to be vaccinated. Health personnel and people with one or more co-morbid factors should also be vaccinated. Numerous sites have been set up to vaccinate those at highest risk.

People should also adopt masks as a barrier to protect themselves. Read more