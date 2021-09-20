" "

Locals recover their belongings Sunday from their homes destroyed in the earthquake in Camp-Perrin in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Haiti’s government has extended the state of emergency first declared Aug. 14 in the South for another 30 days as the earthquake-impacted region continues to recover. The measure appeared Sept. 15, by decree, in Haiti’s official government publication, Le Moniteur.

A month after the disaster, the southern peninsula is still struggling to recover, despite government pronouncements to assist the survivors of the 7.2 magnitude disaster. Rubble clearing and set-up of tent for temporary shelter is moving slowly, the Moniteur decree said.