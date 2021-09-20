" "

Monferrier Dorval, former head of the Port-au-Prince bar. Photo credit: miroir info.

A judge in charge of the murder case of Monferrier Dorval, the eminent constitutional scholar assassinated in August 2020, has resigned. Local press said Judge Rénord Régis sent his Sept. 15 resignation letter to Haiti’s Superior Council of the Judicial Power, saying he was deeply disappointed in the judicial system.

“The general conditions [that] characterize the functioning of the judicial institution disappoint me so deeply that I can only make this regrettable decision to withdraw from the office, which I admire the most,” reads the letter.

Dorval was an authority on the Haitian constitution and head of the Port-au-Prince bar when he was assassinated on Aug. 28, 2020. He was fatally shot in the parking lot of his home by unidentified individuals. Several organizations have since criticized the government of the late President Jovenel Moise, who was also assassinated, for failing to make any substantial progress in investigating Dorval’s death.