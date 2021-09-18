On Sept. 2, eight Haitian migrants were intercepted off the coast of West Palm Beach. Ten days later, 104 Haitian migrants were caught 12 miles off Miami on Sept. 12. Later on Sept. 16, thousands of Haitian migrants crossed the Mexico-U.S. border from various Latin American countries and are under a bridge in south Texas, The Washington Post reported.

Haitian-Americans watching these unfold are worried about the increased frequency of their compatriots attempting to seek refuge in the U.S. recently. It’s a testament to how horrid the living conditions are in Haiti, they said.

“It’s like there’s no hope back home, that’s the frustrating part,” said filmmaker Jean-René Rinvil. “You have kidnapping, assassination, there’s no opportunity in the country. What do you want the people to do? None of us can blame them for looking for a better life for their family.”

