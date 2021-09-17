A spokesperson for an opposition group said it was responsible for the firing of three government officials.

“Don’t you see what we did? We kicked Bed-Ford out,” André Michel said during a press conference Thursday. “We kicked Rockfeller Vincent out. Lubérice, we threw him out.”

Michel was referring to Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s announced firings of Government Commissioner Bed-Ford Claude, Minister of Justice Rockfeller Vincent and the general secretary of the Council of Ministers, Renald Lubérice on Monday.

Michel said the National Democratic and Popular Sector (SDPN) signed an agreement with Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sept. 11. The agreement enables SDPN to have a say in who Henry fires, Michel said.

“We signed the political agreement because the people’s demands are in it,” Michel said. “In the political agreement, it says that we will instill a government of consensus together. And we said there are some people SDPN [doesn’t] want in the government.”

On Thursday, Henry installed Liszt Quitel as minister of justice and Josué Pierre-Louis as the general secretary of the Council of Ministers. Frantz Louis Juste was also installed as government commissioner on Tuesday.