The Haitian National Police carried out an operation at a Mirebalais bus station that killed one suspected bandit, the online publication Haiti Libre reported. Another suspect is on the run.

The two bandits were allegedly kidnapping travelers boarding the bus and demanding ransom in Mirebalais, a city in the Central department.

The police fired at the two armed individuals, who shot back at the patrol officers Tuesday. During the exchange of fire, the police fatally wounded one suspect, whose identity was not provided, while the other escaped on a motorcycle. A 9mm caliber Taurus firearm was found at the scene. Read more