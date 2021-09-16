A group of residents erected a barricade at the corner of Avenue Martin Luther King and Rue Dr. Brun Ricot in the Nazon neighborhood in Port-au-Prince Wednesday, in protest of a police officer’s arrest, local daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

The protesters want the release of police officer St-Jean Saint-Philippe, also known as 'Komandan Bobo,' who was arrested Sept. 8. The former police officer is accused of participating in the Jun. 29 fatal shooting that killed five people, including journalist Diego Charles and activist Antoinette Duclair.