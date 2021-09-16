The examining magistrate in charge of investigating the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has invited former first lady Martine Moise for an interview, radio stations in Port-au-Prince are reporting.

Judge Garry Orélien, who is in charge of the assassination case, requested that Moïse appear at the Court of First Instance of Port-au-Prince, as part of the ongoing investigation in the murder of her husband. The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Moise, who was shot and wounded in the overnight attack that claimed the life of President Moise, has been living in Florida to continue medical treatment. She flew there Jul. 28, six days after burying her husband in Trou-du-Nord.