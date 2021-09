Bandits blocked access to Route Nationale #2 in the south of Port-au-Prince at the Fontamara entrance for a third consecutive day. Local daily Le Nouvelliste reported that convoys of humanitarian aid and trucks transporting goods to the South, South-East, Nippes, Grand’Anse and part of the West are unable to continue their route. The immobilized vehicles remain in the Champ-des-Mars and nearby areas in Port-au-Prince while waiting for access. Read more

