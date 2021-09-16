Emmanuel Morel, a candidate for Florida’s 20th Congressional District, blames the United States, France and Canada for Haiti’s ongoing crises. During a candidate forum Tuesday, Morel said the three superpowers should cut ties with Haiti.

One reason Morel blames the U.S. is because the U.S. Marines took Haiti’s gold reserve in 1915. The gold was worth about $500,000, according to the U.S. Department of State. It was transported to First National City Bank in New York, now Citibank.

“The gold is still there and we want that back,” Morel, 58, said. “So the United States is fully responsible. The best thing that the United States could do — not just the United States, France and Canada too — would be to get out of Haiti completely because they have destroyed the place.”

