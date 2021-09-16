Armed bandits fired shots Tuesday at a public transportation bus on its way from Port-de Paix to Gros-Morne, the latest in a string of ongoing attacks along the Northwest road, local radio Kiskeya reported.

Manice Dépas, representative of SOS Transport, said the bandits shot all four tires in an attempt to kidnap passengers for ransom. The driver continued along the road in Morne Saline, Gros-Morne for several kilometers to seek help. No one was injured.

Dépas called on the police to provide security to the Northwest’s residents. Gang activity has been taking hold for a while in the stretch of road between Gros-Morne and Port-de-Paix. The bandits have stopped buses, kidnapped passengers for ransom and, at times, sexually assaulted some travelers.