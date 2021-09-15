Less than one day after prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude recommended that charges be filed against Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday, the head of Haiti’s government has replaced Claude with a new appointee.

The Prime Minister’s Office made the announcement via Twitter, saying it had installed Frantz Louis Juste as the Government Commissioner, the equivalent of the chief of prosecutors, for the Port-au-Prince jurisdiction. In the role, Claude had overseen the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in the leader’s private residence.

Claude has been instrumental in the aftermath of the killing since the morning of the Jul. 7 killing. Claude has rounded up the 40 or so suspects currently in custody and interviewed many others.

