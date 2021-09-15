In a crowded field to fill the seat of a Florida congressional representative who died in office, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, one of two Haitian-Americans in the race for Florida’s 20th District, brought Haiti’s front and center as a campaign issue.

At a candidate forum Tuesday, Cherfilus-McCormick opened up about her frustration with U.S. elected officials whom she said make decisions for Haiti. And she wants them to stop it.

“When we see elected officials rush in, impersonating Haitian people, [making] decisions for us, it angers us,” Cherfilus-McCormick said during a virtual forum organized by Broward County Alumnae Chapter and other groups. “We really want to see our country be independent.”

