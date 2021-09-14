Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Photo credit: Vant Bèf Info

The Office for the Protection of the Citizen, known in its French acronym as OPC, has called for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry after prosecutors asked to interview Henry about call with President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination fugitive Joseph Felix Badio.

“We are outraged and shocked after the confirmation of such phone calls data and calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, reads a public statement from OPC, according to daily Le Nouvelliste.

OPC also calls on the United Nations to establish an international commission to investigate the assassination. The request is OPC’s second for the UN to take over the investigation, according to Le Nouvelliste.