Her sister co-designed the Louis Vuitton gown.

By Julia Marzovilla for MarieClaire

new york, new york september 13 co chair naomi osaka attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by kevin mazurmg21getty images for the met museumvogue(C)KEVIN MAZURGETTY IMAGES

The 2021 Met Gala red carpet is in full swing, and the stars have descended on New York City in their most jaw-dropping looks. Tennis pro, mental health advocate, and fashion darling Naomi Osaka serves as one of the night’s co-chairs—and her colorful outfit, a Louis Vuitton dress that was co-designed by her sister Mari Osaka, took inspiration from her Japanese and Haitian heritage.

Osaka's gown featured a floral midi-length skirt, exaggerated ruffled sleeves, and a red bow at her waist. She accessorized with a pair of simple black peep-toe booties. Her hair was fashioned into a statement-making braided updo that featured a graphic horizontal teased detail. Her makeup look consisted of a halo of red across her eyes and on her cheekbones; glowing skin; and a matching berry-toned color on her lips.