Bed-Ford Claude, the government commissioner at the court of first instance. Photo Credit: Radio Canada ca.

Haiti’s Minister of Justice and Public Security, Rockefeller Vincent, demanded on Monday that security be tightened for Bed-Ford Claude, the government commissioner at the court of first instance.

Local radio reported that the minister sent a note to the interim Director General of the Haitian National Police, Léon Charles, asking that the security be immediately strengthened for Claude because of significant and concerned threats against the chief prosecutor.

Claude is the chief prosecutor of the investigation into the assassination of the late president Jovenel Moise.