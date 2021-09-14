Fabienne Colas saw her career evolve from model to actress to film festival creator. Courtesy photo.

This article is part of a series focusing on prominent Haitian-Americans that The Haitian Times has profiled in the past. Titled “What they did next”, the series features well-known members of the diaspora, including writers, entrepreneurs and community advocates.

When Fabienne Colas first arrived in Canada from Haiti in 2003, she admits she was not prepared for the uphill battle of building a career in a new country.

“As a filmmaker, I did not have a program that could help me do my first film,” says Colas, who was 23 at the time. “I wanted to put things together for others that I did not have, so they won’t have to go through what I went through.”

