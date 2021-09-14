Judge investigator Garry Orélien, former coordinator of the Presidential Security Unit (USP) Jean Laguel Civil, former President Jovenel Moïse. Photo credit: bon news info

A court appearance scheduled for the former coordinator of the Presidential Security Unit (USP), Jean Laguel Civil was postponed Monday because Civil’s lawyer was late.

The hearing in front of Judge investigator Garry Orélien for Civil, the former head of the Security Unit, is part of the investigation into the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse. For the second time, it was postponed. This time because the suspect’s lawyer was late for the examination.

The new date for a hearing is Sept. 15, the local daily le Nouvelliste reported. Read more Le Nouvelliste.