Heavily armed men in the streets of Martissant. Photo Credit: Le Facteur Haïti

A police officer, assigned to the General Security Unit of the National Palace known as USGPN, was kidnapped on Sunday by heavily armed men in Martissant, at the south entrance of Port-au-Prince.

Hostage officer Winor Louis was kidnapped as he tried to cross the area in his vehicle, Haitian National Police spokesperson Marie Michelle Verrier told local media. Louis was accompanied by a woman, whose identity remains unknown.

Meanwhile, businessman Richard Thermilien’s wife pleaded with kidnappers to release her husband, who has been kidnapped Aug. 28 from downtown Port-au-Prince. The wife said kidnappers demanded a heavy ransom and she has not heard from her husband since Sept. 2. Read more.