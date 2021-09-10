The White House is pushing for timely elections in Haiti, a spokesperson said in a recent press briefing.

The need for elections in Haiti, which has been a consistent U.S. demand since last year, was one of the main policies outlined by White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, during a Sept. 9 briefing on U.S. relations with Haiti.

In the briefing, Jean-Pierre also said the U.S. continues to prioritize helping Haiti recover after the Aug. 14. magnitude 7.2 earthquake. USAID has already sent a disaster response team and provided at least $32 million to support relief and recovery.

