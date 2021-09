Isnard Douby. Photo Credit: Vantbèf Info.

The maestro of the musical system Band, Isnard Douby passed away Thursday, according to Le Nouvelliste.

The singer-songwriter had been hospitalized in Palm Bay, Florida, since April, friends told the outlet. He had also tested positive for covid-19 before passing away. He was 72.

Douby was a founding member of System Band, one of Haiti’s greatest musical exports. The group released 20 albums and pleased fans with such hits as “Viagra.”