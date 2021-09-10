A central Brooklyn nonprofit and health insurer are teaming up to promote COVID-19 vaccination at an upcoming back-to-school event Saturday.

The back-to-school festival at Life of Hope Center is set for Sept. 11 — from noon to 5 p.m. at 1377 Brooklyn Ave. Various entertainment and family-friendly activities, distribution of masks and food boxes, and a COVID-19 vaccine seminar are planned.

Event partner Healthfirst has co-organized the COVID-19 seminar taking place from 2-3 p.m. to promote vaccination, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. With New York City public schools opening Sept. 13, organizers hope to foster a healthy return for families, Healthfirst vice president Miguel Centeno said.

“We understand the power of partnerships and have long valued our partnership with Life of Hope,” Centeno said. “We very much look forward to our collaboration tomorrow as we continue to educate the community on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines in a multi-lingual, multi-cultural manner, while making the return to school a little easier.”

Dr. Christina Pardo of SUNY Downstate Medical Center and Dr. Marie-Paule Dupiton of Camkids Pediatrics will lead the seminar, in both English and Creole.

Families who cannot attend in person can watch the seminar on Zoom by registering for free here.