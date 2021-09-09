As a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Claudia Zanes witnessed the uncertainty, isolation and later the unrest that characterized the coronavirus pandemic last year, she struggled to find existing songs that captured the unprecedented nature of the time.

“We were starting to see the upheaval, the murder of George Floyd, the protests, the stuff that was happening was so in your face,” said Claudia, 41, of Baltimore. “Sometimes you’ve got to write your own songs, sometimes the songs that are out there don’t necessarily say the things that you want to say.”

That’s exactly what Claudia and her husband Dan Zanes did, when they started recording their “Social Isolation Song Series.” The musical duo put out a song each day, including originals and covers, recording nearly 200 songs in all.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.