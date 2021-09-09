Haiti’s government has published a new draft of the constitution ahead of a referendum set for November, according to local news outlets. It is unclear if or how the draft is different from the preliminary draft of a new constitution released last February.

The committee tasked with writing the constitution provided a copy to Prime Minister Ariel Henry Wednesday during a ceremony at his official residence in Mussau, Port-au-Prince. Henry aims to push through the referendum championed over the past year by President Jovenel Moïse, before he was slain in July.

“The multiple political crises that we experienced in recent decades and the fact that the public institutions are handicapped are serious arguments in favor of a new constitution,” Henry said during the ceremony. “Our country cannot achieve its development goals without having strong and stable institutions.”

The constitutional referendum is scheduled for Nov. 7 along with the first round of legislative and presidential elections. Source