Haitian dancer Sanford Placide tore his ACL on March 15, 2021, during a dance rehearsal with the Dance Theater of Harlem, where he is a member. The injury placed his career as a ballet dancer on hold while he recovers — a process that could take up to a year with physical therapy. Three months after Placide’s accident, The Haitian Times followed him on a regular day to learn how he has pivoted while recovering and capture his reflections about the process and himself.

Related