Gary Bodeau, former president of the Chamber of Deputies, has accused Prime Minister Ariel Henry of blocking the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“There is no political will to shed light on this crime,” said Bodeau, a former deputy of Delmas, in an interview with outlet Radio Métropole.

Bodeau added the Prime Minister either knows of or is friends with some of the suspects accused in the assassination. Further, Bodeau said, Henry has sent messages in code to the main perpetrators involved.

Bodeau called on Henry to move the assassination docket forward.