The Haitian National Police carried out an operation that resulted in the deaths of 10 members of the “400 Mawozo” gang over the weekend, local radio reported. Police also recovered several vehicles during this offensive.

Members of the Mawozo gang have claimed responsibility for numerous kidnapping and shootouts with rivals over the past several months. They have been particularly active in the Croix-des-Bouquet area, where fights for street turf between gangs have driven regular residents out of their homes to seek safety.

Meanwhile, a shooting on Sunday left one dead and three others wounded in Delmas, Port-au-Prince, according to local radio. Armed individuals traveling by motorcycles opened fire at a motorcycle station at Delmas 43.