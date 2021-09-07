By EMILY MERCER for wwd.com/ The original text appears here

An image from Azede Powered by Gucci. KEITH OSHIRO

To celebrate the return of New York Fashion Week, Gucci has partnered with New York-based Haitian-American emerging designer Azéde Jean-Pierre to present a knitwear-focused selection of pieces titled Azede Powered by Gucci.

“The idea is to bring a fresh approach to knitwear, preserving the necessary elements of the perfect knit while exacting our own vision. I adore clothing that combines sophistication and comfort.” Jean-Pierre told WWD. “They’re designed to define modern classics, with subtle flourishes tempered by timeless polish and comfort. It’s for the customer who indulges in the kind of sweater that pairs as effortlessly with tailored pieces during the week as it does with denim for a crisp weekend day.”

Following the 2019 Met Gala, where Jean-Pierre was introduced to creative director Alessandro Michele’s design team, Azede Powered by Gucci, a “part of Gucci’s continued efforts to foster independent young talents in the industry,” was soon born.

The Azede Powered by Gucci selection of pieces is made up of five key styles, which Jean-Pierre described as “cozy classics, reinvented, refined pieces you’ll reach for from fall to spring.” Known for her meticulous craftsmanship, innovative technology, and comfort in casual dress, the assortment includes a bodysuit, gender-neutral shirtdress, “coatigan” and skirt, as well as Jean-Pierre’s personal favorite: a sculpted pant.

“Jeans, which of course are not jeans at all; they’re knits engineered to have that tailored relaxed look with none of the discomfort (or environmental harm) of denim. Made in extra-fine merino wool, these are the pairs that you will want to live in: ones you can wear to a party, on the couch, or on a jog.”Continue reading